Olympiad Research LP Buys Shares of 8,636 Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 90,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $28.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

BBWI opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

