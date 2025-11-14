Olympiad Research LP Buys Shares of 6,318 Kellanova $K

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Kellanova accounts for about 0.8% of Olympiad Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:K opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.92. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.23.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

