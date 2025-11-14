Olympiad Research LP Buys Shares of 19,306 iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 6.8% of Olympiad Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $236.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.29 and a 200 day moving average of $225.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $252.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

