Old National Bancorp (ONBPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on February 20th

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONBPO opened at $25.05 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

