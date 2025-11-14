Old National Bancorp (ONBPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on February 20th

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th.
Old National Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ONBPO opened at $25.05 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04.
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
