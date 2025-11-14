Oklo Inc. $OKLO Shares Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Oklo were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OKLO. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Oklo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its position in Oklo by 125.0% during the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Oklo by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Oklo in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKLO opened at $101.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96. Oklo Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $193.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKLO. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Oklo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oklo from $30.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Oklo from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Oklo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.29.

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $33,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,780,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,913,801.48. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $6,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,064,000. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 491,387 shares of company stock worth $52,698,580. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

