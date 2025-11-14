OFX Group (OTCMKTS:OZFRY) Shares Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

OFX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:OZFRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

OFX Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

OFX Group Company Profile

OFX Group Limited provides international payments and foreign exchange services worldwide. It offers range of products and services to consumers, corporates, online sellers, and enterprise clients. The company was formerly known as OzForex Group Limited and changed its name to OFX Group Limited in September 2016.

