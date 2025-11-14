Oak Harvest Investment Services Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $617.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $634.13. The company has a market capitalization of $769.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $614.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

