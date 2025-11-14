Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 660 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after buying an additional 1,383,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,873,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,669,224,000 after acquiring an additional 114,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,484,616,000 after acquiring an additional 600,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 5.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,419,037,000 after acquiring an additional 437,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $2,039,196,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,096,889. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,622 shares of company stock worth $16,714,561. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of CRM opened at $240.13 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.64 and its 200-day moving average is $257.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $228.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

