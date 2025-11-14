Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 25,000 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. $LZ

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ LZ opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.09, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $190.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.27 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 27,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $302,421.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,676,426 shares in the company, valued at $18,558,035.82. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Miller sold 25,154 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $272,166.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 960,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,546.24. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,609 shares of company stock valued at $936,778. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

