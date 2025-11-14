Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,403,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,673,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,606,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,696,415,000 after buying an additional 306,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,176,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,976,000 after buying an additional 723,459 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,974,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,584,185,000 after buying an additional 1,316,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71. The company has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

