Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $13.39 Million Position in BlackRock $BLK

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 200.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 107.1% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,362.00 to $1,486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,163.00 to $1,312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,303.41.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,068.57 on Friday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,128.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,073.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

