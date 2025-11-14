Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys New Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,113 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,872,410.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 833,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,510,000 after purchasing an additional 832,999 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,228,000 after buying an additional 273,453 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after buying an additional 239,692 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,634,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 91.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,453,000 after acquiring an additional 151,447 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.56, for a total transaction of $586,848.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,557,710.96. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.72, for a total value of $3,834,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,535 shares in the company, valued at $21,604,755.20. The trade was a 15.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $15,242,037. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 7.8%

FIX opened at $897.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.44 and a 52 week high of $1,020.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $851.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $660.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. William Blair began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson set a $810.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.20.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

