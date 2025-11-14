Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires 797 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3,696.7% in the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,173,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $362,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,552 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,256 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,840,000 after purchasing an additional 443,767 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $36,208,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 49.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 600,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,089,000 after buying an additional 197,939 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $377,383.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 17,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,137.20. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $519,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,223. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,342 shares of company stock worth $1,443,704 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $168.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.73 and a 1-year high of $206.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.14 and a 200-day moving average of $177.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.95.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

