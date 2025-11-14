NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.4% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $186.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Melius Research set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.74.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

