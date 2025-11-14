Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.58 and traded as low as $17.38. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $17.4050, with a volume of 34,179 shares changing hands.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Down 1.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 62,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 42.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

