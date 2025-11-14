Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.58 and traded as low as $17.38. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $17.4050, with a volume of 34,179 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
