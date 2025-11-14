NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Trading Down 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

NSK Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

