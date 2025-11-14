Northland Capmk Issues Negative Outlook for SEI Earnings

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

SEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Northland Securities set a $61.00 target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 5.0%

SEI opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $57.17.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.82 million. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEI. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 3.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 1,938.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 532,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,286,000 after buying an additional 506,415 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 317,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 31,622 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 370,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,258,450. The trade was a 0.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 130,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,450. This represents a 8.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,137,533 shares of company stock worth $106,727,467. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

