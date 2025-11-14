Noble Financial Has Pessimistic Outlook of TSQ Q4 Earnings

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Townsquare Media in a report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Townsquare Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.96 million. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 7.93%. Townsquare Media has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSQ. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSQ

Townsquare Media Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of TSQ opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,160,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 862.7% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 422,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 379,000 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 18.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 856,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 130,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the third quarter worth approximately $780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Townsquare Media news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan bought 10,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 208,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,636.56. This represents a 5.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Townsquare Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.7%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.