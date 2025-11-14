Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 1,721 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,014,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,233,780,000 after buying an additional 810,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,227,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,448,699,000 after acquiring an additional 310,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,275,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,854,616,000 after acquiring an additional 595,549 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,009,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,708,220,000 after purchasing an additional 566,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,980,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,308 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE MDT opened at $96.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.26. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $99.37. The firm has a market cap of $123.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

