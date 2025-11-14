Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $5.98 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,861 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.87 and its 200-day moving average is $110.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

