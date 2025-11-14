Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 1.3% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Salesforce by 9.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 174,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,488,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 326,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $89,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $554,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,108,102.86. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,622 shares of company stock valued at $16,714,561. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.4%

CRM opened at $240.13 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $226.48 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

