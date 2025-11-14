NIO Inc. $NIO Shares Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in NIO by 4,297.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Down 3.2%

NIO stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. NIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). NIO had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 589.46%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on NIO from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

About NIO

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.