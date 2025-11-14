Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP) Price Target Raised to $22.50 at Bank of America

Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $21.00 to $22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NP. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Neptune Insurance to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Shares of Neptune Insurance stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. Neptune Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Neptune Insurance had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 2.53%.The firm had revenue of $44.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Neptune Insurance has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Hold 101 Lp Bsiv sold 820,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $15,377,306.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,530,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,196,350. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii L.P. Ftv sold 678,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $12,712,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,350,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,074,331.25. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neptune Insurance stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Our mission is to create a smarter, more resilient insurance platform powered by AI, data science, and technology, enabling insurers to deploy capacity with confidence and delivering instant access to coverage for policyholders and agents. Neptune is a leading, high-growth, highly profitable, data-driven managing general agent that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding.

