Needham & Company LLC Cuts WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) Price Target to $38.00

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 101.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of WhiteFiber from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of WhiteFiber in a report on Monday, October 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of WhiteFiber from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYFI traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,380. WhiteFiber has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.40.

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.18 million. WhiteFiber’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteFiber in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,645,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of WhiteFiber in the third quarter worth approximately $9,105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth $6,563,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth $5,214,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteFiber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,365,000.

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”).

