National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Plans $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 268.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance
NYSE:NSA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,376. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $46.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile
National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.
