National Pension Service Increases Position in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Equifax worth $46,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,582,361,000 after buying an additional 318,826 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equifax by 40.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,037,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,714,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,987 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Equifax by 27.6% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,570,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 987,772 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 63.4% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,801,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equifax by 119.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,044,000 after purchasing an additional 790,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $207.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.47. Equifax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.98 and a 12-month high of $281.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 27,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total value of $6,461,324.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,934 shares in the company, valued at $33,032,047.40. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total value of $1,176,779.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,634.16. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,837. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.13.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

