National Pension Service Has $70.34 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

National Pension Service trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264,058 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Waste Connections worth $70,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 994.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 83.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $1,569,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,190.52. This represents a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of WCN opened at $167.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.83. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.27 and a 12 month high of $201.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.65%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $211.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Waste Connections from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

