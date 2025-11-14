National Pension Service Has $68.08 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

National Pension Service reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 833,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 608,659 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of ONEOK worth $68,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 2,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,200. This represents a 13.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Argus raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of OKE opened at $69.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 10.58%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.74%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

