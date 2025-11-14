Mvb Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mvb Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

MVBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mvb Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Mvb Financial from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mvb Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mvb Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Mvb Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.

In other news, CFO Michael Robert Sumbs bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial in the first quarter worth $815,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Mvb Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Mvb Financial by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mvb Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 163,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mvb Financial stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. Mvb Financial has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Mvb Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

