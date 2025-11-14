MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 206 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $407.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.48. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $262.65 and a 1-year high of $426.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

