MV Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,939,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 57,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,260,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $580.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total transaction of $229,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,144,420.80. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total value of $5,844,814.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,564.90. This trade represents a 41.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,645 shares of company stock worth $25,825,699. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.