Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 370 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,636 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.3% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.6%

NVIDIA stock opened at $186.86 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.14 and its 200 day moving average is $164.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.