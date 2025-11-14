Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Holdings Lowered by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 1.1% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,413,403,000 after buying an additional 321,280 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 49.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 746,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,558,000 after buying an additional 245,739 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,522,000 after purchasing an additional 187,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 target price (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.43.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total transaction of $17,345,723.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,432,080.64. This represents a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,128 shares of company stock valued at $70,431,641. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:MSI opened at $382.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $445.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $382.09 and a 1-year high of $503.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

