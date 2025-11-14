Morgan Stanley Lowers Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $4.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RPAY. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Repay from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Repay from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

RPAY opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.81. Repay has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $319.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Repay had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 39.08%.The firm had revenue of $77.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 26,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $155,407.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 193,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,903.48. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 9.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Repay during the first quarter worth $361,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Repay in the first quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Repay by 52.6% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,654,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 914,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

