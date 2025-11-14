Morgan Stanley Cuts Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ) Price Target to $13.00

Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZGet Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starz Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Starz Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Starz Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starz Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Starz Entertainment Trading Down 5.7%

Starz Entertainment stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.18. 75,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,682. Starz Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50.

Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $105,138.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 42,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,534.80. The trade was a 23.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,796 shares of company stock worth $201,896 over the last ninety days. 53.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starz Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $28,987,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starz Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,076,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starz Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,470,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Starz Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company’s franchises include “Outlander” and “Power.”

