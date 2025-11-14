MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $23,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 181.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 562,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,586,000 after acquiring an additional 362,705 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 11.8% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in MongoDB by 875.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $782,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $351.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.88. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $385.44.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.04). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $591.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,065,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,534,020. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $319,638.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,536,004. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 108,492 shares of company stock valued at $34,213,359 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MongoDB from $305.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $312.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.97.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

