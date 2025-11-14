Moderna, Inc. $MRNA Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moderna from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Moderna from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Moderna from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.29 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 139.61%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.