Mittelman Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Mittelman Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Mittelman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 49,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.12 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $134.73 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day moving average is $99.10.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

