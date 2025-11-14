Mittelman Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Mittelman Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $382.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $236.13 and a one year high of $403.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.67.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

