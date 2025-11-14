Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 36,159 Shares of Lennar Corporation $LEN

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,159 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Lennar worth $27,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $37,055,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $121.35 on Friday. Lennar Corporation has a one year low of $98.42 and a one year high of $180.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.75.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

