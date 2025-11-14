Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,885 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 95,492 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 207,628 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 66,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 3,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.08 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.59. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 35.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Rocket Lab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Lab news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 9,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $449,143.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 489,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,355,303.30. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 1,873,097 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $90,283,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 541,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,101,553.20. This trade represents a 77.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,406,361 shares of company stock valued at $267,483,973. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

