Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,075 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of TTM Technologies worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 419.1% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 73,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 59,209 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 53,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 127,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 59,035 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 118,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In related news, Director Wajid Ali bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $208,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,252. The trade was a 35.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $239,600.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,449.78. This trade represents a 14.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 52,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,471 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

TTMI stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $752.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.91 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. Analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.