Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as high as C$0.45. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 5,050 shares trading hands.

Mirasol Resources Stock Down 2.2%

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

