Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) CEO Jon Congleton Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Congleton sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $9,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 631,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,686,499.20. This represents a 24.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 13th, Jon Congleton sold 15,100 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $644,317.00.

NASDAQ MLYS opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.14. As a group, analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 121,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,028 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 166.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 186,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MLYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

