Midwest Trust Co Invests $219,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 52,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

