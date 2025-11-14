Michael Mccarthy III Sells 20,435 Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Mccarthy III sold 20,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $329,412.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 137,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,754.56. This trade represents a 12.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
QuantumScape Stock Down 7.1%
Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 4.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. QuantumScape Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.14 and a quick ratio of 21.14.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on QS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $10.00 price target on QuantumScape and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.66.
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
