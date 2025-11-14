Michael Gordon Purchases 10,290 Shares of Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Director Michael Gordon bought 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$50.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$516,043.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$816,943.50. This trade represents a 171.50% increase in their position.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$50.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91. Altus Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$43.84 and a 12-month high of C$63.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$57.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.36%.The firm had revenue of C$133.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 1.7263823 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Altus Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$56.83.

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.

