Michael Connors Sells 78,476 Shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Connors sold 78,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $409,644.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,206,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,176,995.62. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Information Services Group Trading Down 3.0%

III stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $251.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.27%.The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.94 million. Information Services Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on III. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Everstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Information Services Group by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

