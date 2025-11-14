M&G PLC Sells 7,743 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

M&G PLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 93,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $247.96 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.66. The company has a market cap of $403.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at $51,416,785.98. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 264,118 shares of company stock valued at $44,448,619 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

