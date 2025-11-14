M&G PLC Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

M&G PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 345,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 155,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after buying an additional 47,179 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Northern Trust Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $128.91 on Friday. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $135.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average of $121.89.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.99%.Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 27,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $3,535,234.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,169.41. The trade was a 36.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.57 per share, with a total value of $500,265.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,619.02. This trade represents a 139.21% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.